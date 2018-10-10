Woman listed in critical condition after being hit by Volusia County patrol car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office struck a pedestrian Tuesday night, and that person is now listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, investigators said.

Officials identified the victim only as a 38-year-old woman, who was taken to Florida Hospital and then transferred to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where she was listed as critical but stable as of 9 p.m.

The crash took place just after 7:25 p.m. on the 1900 block of Hand Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The patrol vehicle hit the woman in the Ormond Beach area. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The deputy, who is 21 years old and was hired in 2017, will be placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard in a situation such as this, officials said.

Stay with News 6 and clickorlando.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.