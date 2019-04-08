Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - A woman was taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Maitland, according to police.

Mailtland officers said the crash took place around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Keller Road.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stayed at the scene of the crash, police said. Officers said the woman who was hit while walking was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Eastbound lanes of Maitland Boulevard were shut down from Keller to Destiny roads following the crash, police said.

Drivers were being rerouted to use the overpass and detour to I-4.

No other details were immediately available.

