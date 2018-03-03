Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by patrol vehicle, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. - A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday after being struck by an officer's patrol vehicle, Cocoa police said.

The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of Clearlake Road and Lake Drive.

Police said a woman was walking east on Lake Drive and was crossing Clearlake Road when she was hit.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The officer was not injured.

The patrol officer was responding to a report of an in-progress suicide attempt when the pedestrian was struck, according to police.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the officer-involved crash. Police said the officer is on paid administrative leave per department policy while the initial investigation is ongoing.

