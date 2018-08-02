Truck hits, kills woman while she was crossing the street, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a truck, according to officials from the Leesburg Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Police said 65-year-old Judy Heubusch of Eustis was crossing Highway 27 near Northshore Drive in Leesburg. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado truck was traveling south on the road and struck Heubusch as she was crossing, according to authorities.

The southbound side of the road was closed for four hours.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Police are asking anyone with information to call (352)728-9860.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.