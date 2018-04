VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash at State Road 415 and Railroad Avenue on Wednesday night, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Oneda Redd, 51, of Sanford, was attempting to cross SR 415 when a Ford vehicle, driven by Ruben Rodriguez, 43, of Deltona, tried to avoid her, but struck her with the front of the car.

Redd died of her injuries, troopers said, and the crash remains under investigation.

