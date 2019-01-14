Pedestrian killed in crash on Colonial Drive, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a van while crossing the street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Matthew Whalen was crossing Colonial Drive near Lake Downey Drive not in a crosswalk around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a Dodge van.

The 56-year-old van driver and 47-year-old passenger were not injured.

Whalen, 34, died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.