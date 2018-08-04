Pedestrian killed in Saturday morning Brevard crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning in Brevard County when he was struck by an SUV, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pedestrian was walking northbound in the outside lane of U.S. 1 near its intersection with Helmsman Place when a 2017 Mazda SUV struck him. The crash was not alcohol-related, according to the crash report.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. Authorities have not identified the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation.

