Pedestrian killed in Titusville crash, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck as he was walking on the shoulder of a roadway Wednesday night, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said the man was walking near the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and Mount Sterling Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. when a Toyota Corolla driven by Jantz Michael Lee, 37, struck him from behind.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he died at 8 p.m.

No one else was injured.

Police said he crash is under investigation.

