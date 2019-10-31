Pedestrian killed in Titusville crash, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck as he was walking on the shoulder of a roadway Wednesday night, according to the Titusville Police Department.
Police said the man was walking near the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and Mount Sterling Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. when a Toyota Corolla driven by Jantz Michael Lee, 37, struck him from behind.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he died at 8 p.m.
No one else was injured.
Police said he crash is under investigation.
