Pedestrian on tracks between Maitland and Winter Park hit by SunRail train

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A SunRail train traveling between Maitland and Winter Park stations struck a person Tuesday who was trespassing on the commuter rail tracks, officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said.

FDOT communications manager Steve Olson said initial reports indicate the pedestrian was on the tracks at 3:01 p.m. when they were hit by the northbound train.

No one on the train was injured. The condition of the person who was hit is unknown.

Olson said passengers waiting on train P322 and other trains on the corridor should expect delays Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement are on scene and investigating the crash.

