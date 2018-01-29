Man fatally struck by train in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train just north of Barefoot Bay Boulevard Sunday night, deputies said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said a man was walking south on the tracks when the Florida East Coast train struck him.

Officials said railroad crossings at Barefoot Bay Boulevard and Micco Road are closed. Traffic needing to travel east or west to and from U.S. 1 will be diverted to Grant Road to the north and Main Street to the south.

