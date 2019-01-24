Pedestrian struck in crosswalk near UCF, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was hit in a crosswalk Wednesday near the University of Central Florida, marking the second pedestrian-involved crash in the area in the past week.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Lindsey Rebekah Walker, 29, was crossing at Alafaya Trail and Corporate Boulevard in a crosswalk around 6:15 p.m. but was not obeying the traffic signal.

A woman driving a Honda Civic on Corporate Boulevard had a green light and proceeded through the intersection as Walker was in the intersection, according to the report.

Troopers said Walker suffered non-incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and issued a citation.

On Jan. 17, 19-year-old Mariana Bornacelli was struck by a vehicle while running across s University Boulevard near Alafaya Trail while not in a crosswalk. She was taken to ORMC in critical condition.

UCF officials said after that crash that they are working to make the area near campus safer for pedestrians.

