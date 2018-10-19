Pedestrian struck, killed after getting out of car on Turnpike, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and two southbound lanes are blocked on the Florida Turnpike following a Friday morning crash, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred near mile marker 256 at 8:30 a.m. A nearby exit leads to Consulate Drive in Orlando. Two southbound lanes are blocked.

According to the crash report, a 2010 Ford Escape traveling south pulled over into the right emergency lane when the driver thought the car was overheating. When the driver, a 58-year-old man, got out, a 2017 Jeep Renegade traveled into the lane and struck the victim and the stopped SUV, the report states.

Troopers have not released the name the victim, who died at the scene. The Ford's passenger and the Jeep's driver were not injured. Officials said charges are pending.

