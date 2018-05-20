FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in New Smyrna Beach crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-95 in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at 2:20 a.m. on I-95 at mile marker 249 near Canal Street in Volusia County, FHP officials said.

Troopers said a 36-year-old woman from Ormond Beach was walking southbound on I-95 in the inside travel lane when she was hit by an SUV traveling in the same lane.

The woman's vehicle was found abandoned in the center median of northbound I-95, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated.

