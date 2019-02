ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers said they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian at Alafaya Trail and Colonial Drive in Orange County on Monday night.

Monday night's crash is the 12th fatality in the area since Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers arrived after 8 p.m. and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.