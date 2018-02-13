Pedestrian struck, killed while walking bicycle along Volusia roadway, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while pushing a bicycle along the edge of New York Avenue on Monday evening, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chrysler truck pulling a trailer, driven by Robert Walters, 37, of DeLand, clipped the pedestrian, who was only identified as a 47-year-old woman, with the trailer.

Highway Patrol officials said the woman was thrown into a ditch and died of her injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

