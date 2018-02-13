Pedestrian struck, left critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Derbyshire Road at 10th Street and drove away Monday around 7:35 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the right side of the vehicle struck the victim, who was only identified as a male, before leaving the scene. That man suffered critical injuries from the crash.

Troopers said they are searching for a red passenger vehicle with right, front-end damage and a passenger-side mirror missing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2214.

