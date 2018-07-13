Titusville police arrest man accused of taking upskirt photos

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police charged a man Friday they said has been using his cellphone to take upskirt photos of women at grocery stores, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Friday, officers charged Kyle Hnatkiewicz, 27, of the 7400 block of U.S. 1, Cocoa, with one count of video voyeurism.

Police said one incident happened Wednesday at a Publix in the 2000 block of Cheney Highway, Titusville. A woman was in the fresh fish section of the store when a witness saw Hnatkiewicz aiming his phone under her dress, the affidavit states.

Officers obtained surveillance video from the store and shared a still shot of the suspect on social media Thursday. A tip identified Hnatkiewicz as the suspect.

Titusville police accused Hnatkiewicz of doing the same acts at Walmart on Clearlake Road in Cocoa Wednesday. Police in Cocoa could not be reached for comment Friday.

In his interview with Titusville investigators, Hnatkiewicz confessed to taking the photos at the stores and wrote a letter of apology to the women, police said.

"Kyle said he knew this was inappropriate and if someone did it to his girlfriend, he would punch them in the face," officers said in the affidavit.

Hnatkiewicz was being held without bail at the Brevard County Jail Friday.

