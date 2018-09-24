Pegasus Hotel coming to University of Central Florida campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction has begun on what will be the University of Central Florida's first-ever on-campus hotel, which is slated to open in 2020.

Pegasus Hotel will feature 179 rooms and suites, 10,000 square feet of conference and event space, a private dining room, a lobby bar, a restaurant, a takeaway pantry, room service, a 6,000-square-foot event lawn and an outdoor pool.

Development Ventures Group on Monday announced the project, saying that the hotel is a joint venture between DEVEN Group, Demetree Global and Pinnacle Hotel Management.

"Demetree has long been a believer in the University of Central Florida and has invested in land, retail, restaurants, hotels and student housing ventures in the area for years. We look forward to participating in this dynamic new hotel project on the UCF campus," Mary Demetree, CEO of Demetree Global, said.

Construction on Pegasus Hotel, which will be at the intersection of University Boulevard and Alfaya Trail, is underway. Officials expect it to open in spring of 2020 and will cost $48 million.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.