Penalty phase begins for man who killed Winter Park caregiver

ORLANDO, Fla. - The penalty phase in Scott Nelson's murder trial will begin Monday at the Orange County Courthouse.

Nelson was found guilty Friday of killing Jennifer Fulford after the jury spent four hours deliberating.

Fulford was a caretaker in Winter Park and was slain in September 2017.

Nelson's lawyers are expected to do everything they can to keep Nelson off death row, bringing in more evidence and the doctors who evaluated Nelson.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that mental illness is not a factor in the case.

Nelson was also found guilty of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery.



