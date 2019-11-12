Penalty phase continues for Everett Miller

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The penalty phase for Everett Miller, the man convicted of killing two Kissimmee Police Department of officers, continues at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

In September, Miller was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

The jury will decide if Miller gets life in prison or the death penalty.

On Tuesday morning. the defense is expected to resume its side of the penalty phase.

On Thursday, jurors got a glimpse of Miller's life as a U.S. Marine, years before he became a convicted cop killer.

The defense called several of Miller's colleagues from the time when he enlisted as a private in 1989 to the time he retired as a master sergeant at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

"He was just a terrific Marine," testified retired Maj. Clarence Newton France. "His constant attention to detail, his uniform was immaculate, his troops. The people who worked for him -- his civilians and throughout the command -- looked up to him."

Psychologist Steve Gold testified Wednesday that Miller appeared to be showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression at the time of the shooting.

Gold said the fact that Miller had been laid off from his job, had broken up with his girlfriend and was homeless before the murders made things worse.

Last week prosecutors said Miller killed the officers in a premeditated, cold and calculated manner.

