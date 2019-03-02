People are actually throwing cheese at babies as part of an internet challenge

The latest challenge to storm social media may just be the worst one of all.

It's probably not as dangerous as eating pods of laundry detergent, but there can't really be much good that comes from throwing cheese at small children. Yes, you read that right.

As part of what's being called the "#cheesechallenge," or the "#cheesedchallenge," people are throwing a slice of cheese at babies and sharing videos of it online.

According to WTSP, the concept appears to have started from @unclehxlmes on Twitter, after the user posted a video showing him taking a slice of what appeared to be American cheese and approaching his baby brother. He then tossed the slice directly on the boy's face. WTSP said the user recently deleted the video, saying he felt it was invasive to the child's family. He said he didn't expect it to blow up online.

Of course, it has -- and there are plenty of videos just like it being shared on social media.

Don't believe us? See for yourself:

JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ ME VOY IR AL INFIERNO pic.twitter.com/sMtB6gtUfw — B A R R A G Á N (@LaGr4nSenora) March 1, 2019

#cheesechallenge why my cheese ain’t stick like errbody else videos 💀 pic.twitter.com/oyZmZmUzFt — Kimo-James Tipoti (@Teddy2James) March 2, 2019

Some online users are bashing the challenge, saying it's not right to throw things at children, some are doing it on other family members and friends and some are sparing humans all together by throwing the slices at their pets. The pets seem to mind a bit less.

Tried to #cheesechallenge my dog was he was a quick boi pic.twitter.com/OhzXUV74nI — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) March 2, 2019

i tried this with my dog and it didnt quite pan out #cheesechallenge pic.twitter.com/fQfgOE4y3H — cass @ papers on papers (@tuskle_) March 1, 2019

Dudley wanted to work on the Cheese Challenge #cheesechallenge pic.twitter.com/Qxs1putTZF — Dave Weber (@daveweber1) March 2, 2019

