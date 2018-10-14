People caught on camera burglarizing cars at Hunters Creek Middle School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released some photos Sunday evening showing the people accused of committing multiple burglaries at Hunters Creek Middle School.

The burglaries took place about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to a flyer from Crimeline.

Investigators are looking to identify the people shown in the surveillance images. A reward of up to $1,000 is available.

The people responsible for the crime smashed the windows of several cars, entered the vehicles and stole purses, credit cards, money, IDs and other expensive items.

If you know the whereabouts of the people shown or any additional details about the incident, call 800-423-8477.

