People evacuated from burning apartment building in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People were evacuated from a burning apartment building on Redman Street on Friday night in Orange County, officials said.

Crews arrived to find thick, heavy smoke. At least two alarms were issued and six units were affected, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The Red Cross confirmed late Friday that officials were heading out to see how they could help the families affected.

On Saturday, Red Cross officials said they provided assistance to six families, five of which were displaced after the fire. In addition to helping the displaced families with a place to stay, Red Cross officials said each of the families received food and clothing.

"One of the families had eight people in it. They had family members from outside of town who had come in to hang out with them," Leo Alvarez, with the Red Cross, said.

Red Cross officials said they provided assistance to a total of 20 people, including seven children, and two dogs.

Alvarez said they gave the kids, most of whom were toddlers, stuffed animals.

"One little girl was really excited because she already owned a Mickey [Mouse doll]. That one had gotten lost in the fire, so she was really excited to have one, to have it replaced for her," he said.

Alvarez told News 6 that the apartment fire was one of four fires the Red Cross responded to on Friday, including an RV fire in Orlando. A family of eight was traveling from Miami to Virginia for the holidays and when they stopped to fill their propane tank, the motorhome caught on fire.

"We don't know why, but it seems to us as Red Cross volunteers, Christmas time -- right around this time of the year -- fires really ramp up and we end up helping a lot of people," Alvarez said.

No one was hurt. It’s not clear how or where in the building the fire started.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

