People had a lot of feelings about the emergency alert test

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group
Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House Saturday for a rally in West Virginia.

If you have a cellphone, then you got an alert from President Donald Trump, whether you liked it or not. 

The president sent out an emergency text alert to every U.S. cellphone at 2:18 p.m. ET that was a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. The text read "This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." 

If a real emergency were to happen, FEMA could use this service to notify people about a national emergency. 

Of course, people on Twitter had a lot of different reactions to getting a text from Trump. Here are some of our favorites. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

