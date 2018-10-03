People had a lot of feelings about the emergency alert test

President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House Saturday for a rally in West Virginia.

If you have a cellphone, then you got an alert from President Donald Trump, whether you liked it or not.

The president sent out an emergency text alert to every U.S. cellphone at 2:18 p.m. ET that was a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. The text read "This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

If a real emergency were to happen, FEMA could use this service to notify people about a national emergency.

Of course, people on Twitter had a lot of different reactions to getting a text from Trump. Here are some of our favorites.

All I’m saying is if they have the ability to make a national #PresidentialAlert why can’t they make a national voter registration alert with a link that automatically registers you to vote? — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) October 3, 2018

THIS IS A TEST of the Cute Baby Elephant Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/zt2Ht8PMP6 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) October 3, 2018

Can someone tell me how it’s possible for this administration to send a text alert to 300 million people but can’t keep track of the kids they separated from their parents at the border? #PresidentialAlert — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) October 3, 2018

Anyone else just get this #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/JQzeae49cl — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) October 3, 2018

That #PresidentialAlert was definitely even worse than when U2 put themselves on my phone. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) October 3, 2018

And it was at this moment a collective groan was heard across the country. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/nQctxMO7cF — Spence (@spenceloverboy) October 3, 2018

wow what a weird thing to send to everyone#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/s0CcKPwDpI — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 3, 2018

When I saw the “Presidential alert” pop up on my phone pic.twitter.com/4jegTvFRKF — jon (@prasejeebus) October 3, 2018

congrats to tiffany trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad! — Johnny LaDeadnik 💀 (@jlazebnik) October 3, 2018

Just time to get a flip phone — JEAN CLAUDE (@CardoGotWings) October 3, 2018

This alert is like 2 years too late — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 3, 2018

anyone else get this message on the #PresidentialAlert ? pic.twitter.com/IaA0pes96P — rachel (@rachel_bagley) October 3, 2018

