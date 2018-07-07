People stranded on ride at Daytona Beach boardwalk

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Fire Rescue was called to assist stranded riders on the beach's boardwalk Friday evening.

Tower camera footage showed passengers waving to the people down below as they were stuck at the top.

It took crews at least 20 minutes to lower the riders to the ground on the Vomatron ride.

A worker nearby told News 6 that she heard a sensor go off on the ride, and the staff made the decision to turn it off.

Drew Nowlind, 9, is visiting from Alabama and said he was in his hotel room with his family when he saw all the commotion.

"(I was) thinking, 'When were they ever going to get down?'" Drew said. "I looked over at the ride and I seen that it stopped and thought ... it must have malfunctioned or something."​

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

