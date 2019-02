DeLAND, Fla. - One person has been arrested after a bank robbery Saturday morning in DeLand, police said.

The bank robbery occurred at the TD Bank on East New York Avenue.

DeLand police said the suspected robber, who was not identified by authorities, entered the bank and presented a note to a teller.

The suspected robber fled the area. Police said he was apprehended shortly after by deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

