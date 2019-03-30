1 person arrested on suspicion of DUI after State Road 46 crash, officials say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and another person was cited after an early-morning crash Saturday that shut down State Road 46, officials said.

Mount Dora police and firefighters responded at about 2:40 a.m. to the scene on S.R. 46 and Sabastian Street, near Round Lake Road.

Officers said the driver of the tractor-trailer was making a U-turn on S.R. 46 in front of the driver of another vehicle that was heading west. That vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer and caught fire, officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and treated the patients. Officials said the vehicle was a total loss.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was hauling milk, but officials said the container was empty, as it had just dropped off its delivery.

Officials said the driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was cited for careless driving and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI, officials said.

S.R. 46 was shut down for a few hours. Officials said the roadway was reopened when officers concluded their investigation.

There was some heat damage to the roadway, officials said, but the Department of Transportation was making repairs. The road remains open.

