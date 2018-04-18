Person barricaded in Apopka hotel, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - A person is barricaded in an Orange County hotel Wednesday afternoon, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police said the person is barricaded at the Regency Inn & Suites at 118 W. Main St.

Authorities were at the scene as of 2:30 p.m.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a naked man being taken into custody at about 2:40 p.m.

Officials did not provide information about the barricaded person.

