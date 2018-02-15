Woman hospitalized after shooting in Winter Springs, officials say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Winter Springs, officials said.

The victim was taken from the 1300 block of Via Villanova to Central Florida Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Her condition was not given.

The incident started around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it's a domestic situation with a family.

Officials said a possible barricaded person would not leave the home, which is in the area of Sunrise Estates in Winter Springs.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.