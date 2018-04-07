Person barricades inside RV outside Clermont Walmart

CLERMONT, Fla. - Police in Clermont surrounded an RV on Friday night after learning of someone barricaded inside.

A perimeter has been set around the RV, the Clermont Police Department said.

Officers have asked members of the public to avoid the area, which is in the parking lot of the Lake Johns Road Walmart store.

The Walmart remains open, despite the situation outside.

Police looked up the tag on the RV and learned the person inside had out-of-state warrants out for his or her arrest, along with local charges.

Specifics are not available at this hour.

Police arrived to investigate the situation about 9:30 p.m.

