Person believed to be armed barricades self in Ocala apartment, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A SWAT team arrived at a complex where a person barricaded himself in an apartment Saturday, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The SWAT team are at Sutton Place in the 500 block of NE 23rd Circle.

Police said a call came into dispatch around 12:30 p.m. that requested a well-being check at the apartment, which is the home of a previous domestic violence victim.

While there was no response at the door when officers arrived, they were able to get a mother and four children safely removed from the apartment after multiple attempts, police said.

The suspect remains barricaded inside the apartment and is not communicating with officers, police said. He is believed to be armed, police said.

He has a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery and there is a current injunction against him, police said.

No other details were given.

