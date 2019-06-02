Person dead after car crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon at the corner of East New York Avenue and Prevatt Avenue in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a motorcycle and a car were both stopped at a red light on East New York Avenue when a car behind them failed to stop. The car hit the motorcycle and the car in front of the motorcycle without stopping for the red light.

Authorities said the crash caused the motorcycle to start on fire and the driver of it did not survive the crash. Authorities said the driver and passenger in the other car that was hit during the crash were taken to a hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash is still under investigation and the driver of the car that failed to stop at the red light is awaiting charges.

