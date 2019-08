VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person died in a car accident Sunday night around 8:45 p.m. on eastbound I-4 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities are on the scene and said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles overturned.

The Florida Highway Patrol has the right two lanes on eastbound I-4 blocked at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

