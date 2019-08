CNN

OSCEOLA COUNTY - A person died Saturday around 10:30 p.m. after getting hit by a car while trying to cross U.S. 192, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the person crossed the road where there wasn't a crosswalk or an intersection. The front of a vehicle hit the person trying to cross the road.

Troopers said the incident is still under investigation.

