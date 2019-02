PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A person was badly burned in a house fire Wednesday in Port Orange, officials said.

When crews with Port Orange Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene, in the 400 block of Lafayette Street, they spotted flames showing through the roof.

The victim was found, removed from the structure and taken in for treatment.

No further details were released.

