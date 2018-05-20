Person hospitalized after house fire in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire broke out Saturday, Orange County Fire Rescue personnel said.

The fire happened in the 3600 block of Westwood Road.

Officials said the fire was knocked down in the laundry room. Crews were checking for extensions.

One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Crews were checking for extensions, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.