Person in custody after shooting in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured Friday morning, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Officers responded to The Meadows mobile home park off John Rhodes Boulevard and took one person into custody.

Cmdr. Marc Claycomb with the Melbourne Police Department said the shooting on Footbridge Drive likely started as a quarrel between neighbors and is an isolated incident.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Neither person involved has been identified.

