Person injured in Marion County shooting, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning in a Marion County shooting, deputies say.

The shooting was reported at 10:35 a.m. in the 800 block of NE 31 Street.

Deputies said the person who was shot is being treated at a local hospital.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ocala Police Department and an MCSO K-9 unit are investigating the shooting.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

