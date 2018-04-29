Person injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Ohio Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. and the victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Authorities did not provide information on the victim's identity.
Deputies said around 8 a.m. that the situation was "very active" and they could not provide further details on the shooting.
