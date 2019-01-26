Person of interest in Chuluota triple homicide found in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have found the person of interest they were searching for in connection with a "horrific" Friday triple homicide.

Officials from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office had been searching for 29-year-old Grant Amato, who was considered armed and dangerous, since Friday afternoon. Amato was being sought in connection with one woman and two men who were found shot dead in their home on Sultan Circle.

Deputies said they located the 1996 white Honda Accord that was missing from the home at an Orange County hotel around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Amato was inside a room at the hotel and was detained by investigators without incident. The Orange County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.

Authorities said the Honda's registered owner is related to the victims. It's unclear if that owner is Amato, though deputies did suspect that he was driving the car.

Provided by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office

The victims of the shooting, a woman in her 50s and two men in their 30s, are believed to have been shot sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Authorities said guns were found near the victims and that other firearms were missing from the home.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma warned the public to be cautious during the search for Amato.

"I think we should treat the suspect as if they are armed but at this point in time, you never know what a criminal mind is going to do. Sometimes they get rid of the gun, sometimes they do that," Lemma said.

Deputies went to an office building on Maitland Center Parkway, about 20 miles from the shooting scene Friday afternoon to speak with someone who is either a friend or family member of the victims. That person is cooperating with the investigation, according to Lemma.

The name of the hotel where Amato was found has not been released. His relationship to the victims is unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.