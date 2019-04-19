Person of interest in Palm Coast teen's death arrested on separate charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a Palm Coast teen’s death was arrested on separate charges on Thursday.

Curtis Gray, 18, was gunned down Saturday outside Coin Laundry on Belle Terre near Palm Coast Parkway.

Deputies said 17-year-old Marion Lee Gavins was arrested Sunday after he turned himself in to authorities. He's facing a first-degree murder charge.

Investigators were looking to speak with Teresa Salgado. She is not considered a suspect.

The sheriff’s office made contact with Salgado on Thursday.

Investigators said a detective informed her of pending charges from a traffic stop on Jan. 15 she was involved in.

She was charged with possession of LSD, according to the sheriff’s office.

Salgado was arrested on Flagler Beach, according to investigators.

Deputies said she was transported to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

She is being held on a $5,000 bond.



