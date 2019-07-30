Person shot in Volusia County forest, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A male victim was shot Tuesday afternoon in Tiger Bay Forest, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened before 4 p.m. near Bear Island and Gopher Ridge roads. The victim said he was shot by an unknown person, possibly in the leg, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for the shooter.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed about a dozen law enforcement vehicles parked on a dirt road between the trees.

