ORLANDO, Fla. - A person peacefully surrendered after being barricaded in a home Friday night, police said.

Orlando Police Department officials said the person was barricaded inside a home on South Ivey Lane and would not come out after threatening someone with a gun.

Police said that, after SWAT arrived, the person surrendered immediately and no one was hurt.

No other details were immediately released.

