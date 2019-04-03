Men seen carrying rifle, duffel bags after Sanford burglary, police say

Police need help identifying armed persons of interest in Sanford burglary. (Images: Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, Fla. - Authorities are asking for help identifying two men they're calling persons of interest in a burglary at a home in Sanford after video captured them with a rifle and duffel bags.

Sanford police said they received a call Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. about a suspicious person and learned that a burglary had taken place at a home on Clydesdale Circle.

Surveillance video captured the men walking away with a rifle and a bag filled with various items, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Officers posted the footage on Facebook, saying the men should be considered armed, and that both are wanted for questioning.

The man seen carrying the rifle and a black duffel bag is described as black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was wearing a gray tank top, gray sweat pants and red shoes, the Facebook post said.

Police said the other man, who was also carrying a bag, was described as black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the men or the incident is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.

