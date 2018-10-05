Pest control contractor caught on camera stealing from home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A pest control contractor accused of stealing valuables from multiple homes was caught in the act thanks to a covertly placed security camera, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they'd received reports from two homeowners who are attempting to sell their homes through Offerpad who said they had a pest control company come to their properties as part of the inspection process then later noticed their valuables were missing.

In one instance, a wedding band and diamond ring were stolen, while a significant amount of cash was stolen in the other incident, according to a news release.

Deputies said they determined that 5 Star Pest Control contractor Kenneth Hall, 45, had responded to both homes, so they worked with Offerpad officials to set up a covert operation at a Deltona home on Friday.

After 2 @CityofDeltona residents reported thefts after visits from a pest-control inspector, we worked with @Offerpad and set up a camera. Didn't take long to catch Kenneth Hall of 5 Star Pest Control. If you've hired him and are missing anything, please contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/pHKSQoU9qD — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 5, 2018

A security camera pointed into a closet captured Hall searching through dresser drawers and luggage before stealing jewelry and a gift card, according to a news release.

A bag of jewelry found in Hall's vehicle was linked back to a Deltona home that the residents had recently had inspected by Hall, authorities said. He was arrested at the scene.

“The only pest in this case was Kenneth Hall,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “Thanks to the proactive work of these detectives, that’s one less cockroach stealing from hard-working people in Volusia County today.”

Hall is facing four counts of grand theft, felony narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies are asking anyone who might have hired Hall to contact law enforcement if they notice any of their valuables are missing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.