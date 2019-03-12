Pet sales ban expected to pass in Brevard County

VIERA, Fla. - Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober says it's a matter of where your pets come from.

In January, Lober presented his motion to ban selling cats and dogs that do not come from shelters or rescue groups.

"Puppy mills and kitten factories to the vast majority of people are morally repugnant," Lober said at the Jan. 8 commission meeting.

Lober's proposal drew opposition from a Melbourne pet store.

Bill Jacobson, the owner of Pupplies Plus, is certain the law would put him out of business.

"It flies in the face of logic to shut down licensed, legitimate pet stores," Jacobson said to the commission in January. "In my store, every puppy comes from a licensed, legitimate breeder that meets a very strict protocol."

Jacobson said he gets his dogs from Missouri and he called his source the best in the country.

Lober said he's going to disprove that assertion during Tuesday night's commission meeting.

"I do have information that's going to disprove that particular contention, that he's sourcing them the best possible way. I can tell you that's absolutely, objectively, not the case," Lober said.

Also new for Tuesday night's presentation, Lober is revising the number of animals per year a hobby breeder can handle, increasing that number from 20 to 48.

Under the proposal, pet stores could get their animals through a hobby breeder.

Brevard County adoption centers and rescue groups are expected to attend the commission meeting in support of the ordinance.

"Stores love their animals. However, the first eight weeks and beyond of these dogs lives are spent inhumane and horrible conditions," said Susan Naylor with the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center.

Lober said there are two commissioners who oppose his ordinance that happen to be out of town Tuesday night. Therefore, they will not be present for the vote.

The commissioner thinks the ordinance will pass by a 2-1 majority. Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.



