Petitioner accused of battering Palm Bay official at City Hall

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police arrested a man who was gathering signatures for a petition at Palm Bay City Hall on Wednesday after he battered a city code enforcement officer, city officials said.

The city claims that about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to Palm Bay City Hall after reports that a city code enforcement official had been assaulted on the property, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Police detained the man and charged him with felony battery, according to reports. Because the suspect was carrying a gun at the time of the incident, he was also charged with possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, an additional felony charge.

In a press release about the incident, a spokesperson for the City of Palm Bay did not release the man's name or disclose the cause for which he was petitioning.

The man was gathering signatures for a petition and had illegally placed signs promoting his cause on City Hall grounds, the city said in a press release. According to Palm Bay ordinances, signs cannot be placed on city property without prior approval of the city manager or city council.

When a code enforcement official attempted to remove the signs, city officials said the suspect grabbed the official by the arm and pulled her back. According to the press release, the official was "shaken up, and had some markings on her arm."

"We have had peaceful demonstrations at City Hall before and there has been no issue because they simply followed the rules for posting signs," said Palm Bay city manager Gregg Lynk. "What transpired this morning was an individual unwilling to follow the guidelines on our property and showing an incredible lack of restraint."

"The City of Palm Bay respects everyone's right to free speech and encourages political discourse," Lynk said. "But we will not stand for any kind of violence against our employees."

