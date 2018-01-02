Phone scammers pretending to be Palm Bay utilities workers

PALM BAY, Fla. - Scammers have been calling around Palm Bay pretending to be utilities workers demanding payment, according to Palm Bay city officials.

Victims have received phone calls that were displayed as "City of Palm Bay" on the caller ID, but police say that scammers are masking the source of the phone calls, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Officials said this is "a social engineering attack on the public using a credible number assignment to mask a phone number to defraud."

Palm Bay Utilities does not solicit customers for payment and will never ask for personal information such as social security information or credit card payment over the phone, according to the city. Customers who want to pay their bill they may call the automated phone number 321-952-3420 and select option 1 for payment or visit pay.palmbayflorida.org.

Any questions about these fraudulent phone calls should be directed to Palm Bay Utilities Customer Service by calling 321-952-3420 and select option 2 to speak with a representative.

