Photo captures rare turtle in Ponce Inlet

VOLUSIA COUNTY - Marine Science Center Volunteer Mindy Whitmore captured a photo of a Kemp's ridley sea turtle in Ponce Inlet on Thursday.

Volusia County community information specialist Kate Stark said it is believed the turtle was initially tagged in 2005.

Stark said this is the smallest sea turtle species.

The turtle usually nests during the daylight.

Very few nests have been documented in the state, according to Stark.

Officials said 58 loggerhead nests have also been documented in Volusia County this season.

