Photo of boy who shot 27-point buck goes viral

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A 13-year-old boy wanted to go squirrel hunting in Benton County, Tennessee, but ended up shooting something much bigger, a “monster” 27-point buck.

On Dec. 28, Bo Ezell couldn’t find his dog to go squirrel hunting and a friend called and asked if “he wanted to come shoot a buck that she just saw behind her house,” according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Ezell went and found the buck with his friend. He thought it, ““looked like it had a big bush on his head.”

He went out thinking he would land a small buck and ended up shooting a buck with 27 scorable points.

It’s a buck that every hunter dreams of.

In a Facebook post that has gone viral, one person said, “The buck of a lifetime he will be telling his grandkids about it Might not ever see one like that again.”

